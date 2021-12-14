Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $682.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. An increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue aiding its profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to support revenue growth in the quarters ahead. The company’s steady capital deployment activities are laudable, through which it will likely keep enhancing shareholder value. However, persistently increasing expenses due to a rise in compensation and marketing costs are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent. Worsening credit quality and high levels of debt remain other major near-term concerns.”

CACC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $475.00.

CACC stock opened at $642.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.67. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $320.19 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

