BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at BTIG Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.03. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 597,477 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 685,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.