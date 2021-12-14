Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.45.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,495,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

