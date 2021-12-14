MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $157.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.19. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

