Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

