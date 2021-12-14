Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. Chegg has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -465.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 564.7% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 25.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $9,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

