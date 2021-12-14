Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target upped by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.13.

LNG stock opened at $102.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

