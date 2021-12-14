Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €63.00 ($70.79) target price on the stock.

BOSSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.02 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

