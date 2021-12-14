Ucommune International (UK) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Ucommune International (NASDAQ: UK) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ucommune International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International -59.43% -23.47% -13.57% Ucommune International Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ucommune International Competitors 1205 6049 11297 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.38%. Given Ucommune International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ucommune International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Ucommune International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 93.7%. Ucommune International pays out -53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ucommune International is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $134.43 million -$74.86 million -0.57 Ucommune International Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 6.37

Ucommune International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Ucommune International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International’s peers have a beta of 3.31, meaning that their average stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ucommune International peers beat Ucommune International on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

