RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.66 ($61.42).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on RTL Group in a report on Friday.

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

