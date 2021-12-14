FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTN. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

MTN stock opened at $328.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.29. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

