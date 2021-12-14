Rand Capital (RAND) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rand Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital Competitors 262 926 832 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Rand Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rand Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rand Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million $740,000.00 3.14 Rand Capital Competitors $134.28 million $62.91 million 12.71

Rand Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital. Rand Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 371.76% 3.52% 2.76% Rand Capital Competitors -23.71% -17.17% -8.25%

Risk and Volatility

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.87, indicating that their average stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 40.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Rand Capital peers beat Rand Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

