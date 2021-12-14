Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $64.64 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

