NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $110.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

