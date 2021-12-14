National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $65.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

