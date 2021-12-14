BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

BigCommerce stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

