Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 901.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

