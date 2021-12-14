Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 901.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50.
Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ricoh Company Profile
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
