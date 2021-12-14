Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $3.60. Sunworks shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,227,604 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

