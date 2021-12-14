Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

