CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

COR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $170.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

