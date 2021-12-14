Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.92.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA opened at $90.08 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,676,000 after buying an additional 1,160,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,709,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.