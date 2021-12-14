Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $18.84 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

