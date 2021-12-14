Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

APEMY opened at $47.70 on Monday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.1059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

