Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $600.00 at UBS Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.10. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

