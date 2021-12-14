1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) vs. Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Critical Comparison

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Airsculpt Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 8.38 -$88.72 million ($1.16) -14.39 Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 11.27 $7.58 million N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1Life Healthcare and Airsculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 3 12 0 2.80 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $37.07, suggesting a potential upside of 122.12%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.26%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -32.50% -20.34% -11.13% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats 1Life Healthcare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

