Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.55). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 151,019 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

