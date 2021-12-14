Contrasting Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Solo Brands alerts:

This table compares Solo Brands and Clarus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarus $224.01 million 4.36 $5.55 million $0.58 45.53

Clarus has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Solo Brands and Clarus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Clarus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.61%. Clarus has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Clarus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Clarus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Clarus 5.73% 17.30% 10.90%

Summary

Clarus beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces bullets and ammunition for both rifles and pistols. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.