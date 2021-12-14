Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $715.53.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $660.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,683 shares of company stock worth $29,922,211. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.