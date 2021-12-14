Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €146.00 ($164.04) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($198.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €174.42 ($195.97).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €160.65 ($180.51) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €158.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.76. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

