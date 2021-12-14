Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

