Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

