Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64. Sprinklr has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1,243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

