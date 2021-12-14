Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $23.40 on Monday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

