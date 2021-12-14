First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.83 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

