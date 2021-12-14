Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

