Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GREE stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

