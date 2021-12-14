Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,374,642 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The company has a market capitalization of £33.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

