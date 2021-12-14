TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.03

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.03 and traded as low as C$57.95. TC Energy shares last traded at C$58.66, with a volume of 5,044,580 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.61.

The stock has a market cap of C$57.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.03.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.95%.

About TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

