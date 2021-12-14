Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as low as C$0.38. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 179,331 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.77 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.21 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

