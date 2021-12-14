Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as low as C$0.38. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 179,331 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.77 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.21 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.