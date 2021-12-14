Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $911.30

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 911.30 ($12.04) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.89). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 935 ($12.36), with a volume of 8,704 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 931.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 911.30. The company has a market capitalization of £98.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

