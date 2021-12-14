Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in November

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

