Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in November

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
