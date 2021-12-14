Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.07

Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.07 and traded as low as $20.53. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 65,266 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $334.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

