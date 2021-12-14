Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WACLY stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. Wacoal has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

