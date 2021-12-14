Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WACLY stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. Wacoal has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Wacoal
