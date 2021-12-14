Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce sales of $359.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Okta reported sales of $234.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,809. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.02. Okta has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.57.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.