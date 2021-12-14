UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UCG. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($16.52) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.23 ($17.11).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

