Canaccord Genuity Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $178.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.77.

Shares of EVBG opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

