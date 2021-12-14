New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

