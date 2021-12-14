Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:

12/6/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $492.00 to $516.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $433.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $460.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $455.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $365.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $424.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $390.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $435.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $455.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $506.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with an improved services business, aided second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised the fiscal 2021 view. Robust sales and cost-containment efforts drove the bottom line. The company saw higher market share in all core prestige beauty categories, alongside seeing strength in all main mass categories. Makeup trends also improved with reduced mask usage, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

10/21/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $420.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $433.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $470.00.

10/20/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $490.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.29 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock worth $25,866,158. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

