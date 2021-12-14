Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded by Veritas Investment Research to Buy

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.00.

TSE:LB opened at C$40.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$30.55 and a 1-year high of C$45.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

