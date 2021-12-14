RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Price Target Cut to €54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €57.50 ($64.61) to €54.00 ($60.67) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. RTL Group has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.71.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

