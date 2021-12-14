Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5,450.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,486.33.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

